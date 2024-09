In this episode of The MUNCHIES Guide to the North of England, Ben escapes the urban hum and ventures into the Lake District. Along the way, he learns how to make a Cumberland sausage and picks Damson plums destined to be infused into local gin. Horny horses interrupt a quick visit to a goose farm, but a mushroom foraging excursion affords him some peace—until he’s asked to rip the head off of a pigeon, that is.

