Charlet travels to the industrial town of Port Talbot to meet Captain Beany at the world’s first Baked Bean Museum of Excellence, which he runs out of his council flat.

After her baked bean encounter, our host has another only-in-Wales experience when she learns how to make faggots and meets a foraging chef who lives in a tent for nine months a year.

