MUNCHIES Guide to Wales: Part One

Best known for unpronounceable town names, Tom Jones, and a sheep population that outnumbers its citizens, Wales isn’t often thought of for its food.

But in the MUNCHIES Guide to Wales, we discover a culinary culture that goes beyond leeks and Welsh rarebit. And with many campaigning to name 2018 the official “Year of Welsh Food and Drink,” word on the valley is that local cuisine is about to get even more exciting.

As host Charlet Duboc embarks on a Welsh food odyssey, it certainly seems that way. From tweeting farmers and foraging chefs to Welsh sushi (“wushi”) and baked bean museums, could Wales be the UK’s best kept food secret?

