Welcome to the MUNCHIES Hanukkah spectacular hosted by Dani Luv! On the fifth night of the Festival of Lights, Liz Alpern—co-owner of The Gefilteria , a Brooklyn-based boutique purveyor of Old World Jewish food—makes an apple-pear sauce that will take your latkes to the next level. Sure, you can buy a jar of applesauce at the store, but this homemade recipe is worth the extra steps. Your latkes are sure to thank you. Happy Hanukkah, everybody!