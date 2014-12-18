VICE
MUNCHIES Hanukkah Spectacular: How To Make Edible Candles with Marc Salem

Welcome to the MUNCHIES Hanukkah spectacular, hosted by Dani Luv! To get down on the third night of the Festival of Lights, Marc Salem—a mentalist, thought reader, psychologist, and teacher—shows us how to make edible Hanukkah candles made from pita bread filled with both savory and sweet fillings.

MAKE IT: Marc Salem’s Edible Chanukah Candles

For Marc, this recipe is all about illumination; his unique dish will totally wow your guests. Happy Hanukkah, everybody!

