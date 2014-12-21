MUNCHIES Hanukkah Spectacular: How to Make Sufganiyot with Uri Scheft

Welcome to the MUNCHIES Hanukkah spectacular, hosted by Dani Luv! To wild out on the sixth night of the Festival of Lights, Uri Scheft—head chef/baker of NYC’s Breads Bakery—prepares one of the most famous Hanukkah foods, sufganiyot (a fried jelly doughnut). In addition to the classic jelly filling, Uri also fills some up with chocolate, pastry cream, and dulce de leche. Since oil plays such an important role in the story of Hanukkah, we argue that it’s only right to eat a fried doughnut on the all eight mornings of the celebration. Happy Hanukkah, everyone!

