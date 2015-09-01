Here at MUNCHIES, we’ve had an insanely busy summer serving up delicious longreads from around the world, highlighting narratives like the legendary Texas gunmaker who moonlights as a dishwasher to scuba diving for aged wine off the coast of Southern France without getting the bends. We’ve also been reporting on the latest food news—apparently chugging an entire bottle of Cognac at airport security won’t get you out of a jam—and getting into a Hawaiian State of Mind with Mr. Wonderful on camera. But beyond all of these tasty moments, it was only a matter of time before we decided to move into the auditory space.

Worry no more about your awkwardly long silences during dirty dish duty or running the risk of catching a bad case of Carly Rae Jepson earworm syndrome, because MUNCHIES is launching a podcast.

Starting September 15th, tune in to hear your’s truly fall down the rabbit hole of contemporary pop culture with the unheard voices of the food world and some personalities that haven’t yet showed up to the MUNCHIES buffet.

You can listen to the podcast on MUNCHIES and download it on iTunes, brought to you by Squarespace.