Renowned chefs from around the globe gather in Antigua, Guatemala for an immersive introduction to the country’s liquid inspiration: rum. Hosted by Lorena Vasquez, master distiller from Guatemala’s preeminent rum producer, Ron Zacapa, and celebrated local chef Mario Enrique Campollo, the chefs are treated to an experience that is all about passion for provenance, slow food and, of course, rum.

Sponsored by Ron Zacapa.