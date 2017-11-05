MUNCHIES Presents: A Night Out In K-Town

New York City’s Koreatown is filled with food, fun, and lots of alcohol. Our host Naomi Shimada heads out for the night with Pablo, known to many as the “King of Koreatown,” who takes her out for a night of Korean barbecue, karaoke, and watermelon soju. The night begins at Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong, and then the gang heads to Pulse Karaoke for singing, wings, and beer. To top everything off, the crew hits Pocha 32 for a hollowed-out watermelon filled with soju, makgeolli, and a take on kimchi jjigae with mini hot dogs, Spam, ramen noodles, and mozzarella.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in August 2015.