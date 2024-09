China may seem like the least likely place to find locally made artisanal cheeses—such as camembert, ricotta, and blue cheese—but Liu Yang, a Chinese cheesemaker, is changing that. Our host Nicola Davison visits Yang’s cheese shop in Beijing, tries his handcrafted cheeses, and visits the dairy farm where he sources his milk from.

As Yang talks about the young dairy industry in China, he believes his “customers need to be educated so they can understand, and fall in love with cheese culture.”