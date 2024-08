The Drake Passage, situated between South America’s Cape Horn and the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica, is considered to be one of the most dangerous ship passages in the world. So, we thought it was a good idea to cook a stew on the journey with our host Vikram Gandhi and the ship’s captain, Vincente. Next time you find yourself on The Drake Passage, you can prepare and eat this lentil stew on even the roughest seas.