MUNCHIES Presents: Ice Diamonds and Cocktails at Bar High Five

When visiting Japan, tourists often make ramen and sushi the top priorities on their culinary explorations. But the country’s cocktail scene is not one to be overlooked—and that’s especially the case with Hidetsugu Ueno, the bartender and owner of Bar High Five. Nestled on the fourth floor of an office building in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, Mr. Hidetsugu, with intense focus and attention to detail, concocts libations worthy of any cocktail pilgrimage. And if you’re lucky enough score a seat in this tiny bar, you will certainly see why.