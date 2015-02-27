MUNCHIES Presents: Korean Spanish Opera

Since the antiquity, music has always played an important role at mealtimes. In Berlin, this partnership is most commonly noticed in the form of nightclub-restaurant hybrids.

Berlin’s Kochu Karu —a Spanish-Korean fusion restaurant—is host to a very special event: the “Singmahl,” a multi-course meal where each course is accompanied by live classical opera music. These compositions are performed by the restaurant’s co-owner, Bin Lee, who trained as a classical soprano singer and has performed at the world-renowned Deutsche Oper.

With every singalong night following a certain theme, we got to observe—and enjoy—a seasonal autumn-based meal. Each evening features a menu of imaginative food creations by co-owner and head chef José Miranda Morillo and carefully selected classical songs which complement each course.

On the day of the meal, we follow José as he makes his preparations. He explains his inspiration for creating these unique fusion food dishes, and as the guests slowly arrive at the restaurant, we get to hear and see the real combination of food and song.

