MUNCHIES Presents: Lebanon’s Lahmadjun

VICE News sent reporter Aris Roussinos to cover the conflict threatening to break out in Lebanon earlier this year. With ISIS and Al Qaeda on its doorstep and Hezbollah deeply committed to the war in Syria, the perennially unstable Middle Eastern nation has been looking shaky.

Fortunately, the war didn’t happen, but Aris got to go eat delicious food for MUNCHIES instead. After all, conflict reporting isn’t all flak jackets and hanging out with warlords—there’s also a lot of tasty meals to be had.

In this MUNCHIES special, Aris takes us to Ichkhanian Bakery outside Beirut, where Armenians and Syrians make the best lahmadjun in the Levant. This delicious flatbread snack topped with spiced minced meat is one of the few things everyone has in common in a region where politics are never off the menu.