MUNCHIES Presents: Margot Henderson

In this short film about the life and work of one of London’s most influential chefs, MUNCHIES follows Margot Henderson from her hidden restaurant—the Rochelle Canteen—to the Soho restaurants that helped make her career.

With testimony from her friends Sarah Lucas and Sadie Coles as well as her trailblazing husband Fergus, this intimate portrait tells a nose-to-tail story of love, a passion for craft, and how one woman managed to change the taste of London cuisine forever.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in April 2015.