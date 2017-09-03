VICE
MUNCHIES Presents: Master of Lunch with Mario Batali

What happens when the creators of Master of None, Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, hang out with the Master of Lunch, Mario Batali? A lot of eating and drinking. In this MUNCHIES special, Mario Batali cooks a three-course lunch for Aziz and Alan that features delicious Italian recipes such as carrot frittelle, casunziei (beet ricotta ravioli), and Vincenza-style chard polpette meatballs. As Mario says, “It’s fun to eat with people that love to eat [and] it’s fun to cook for people that love to eat.” We think it’s pretty fun to watch, too.

RECIPE: Mario Batali’s Carrot Frittelle with Honey Drizzle
RECIPE: Mario Batali’s Beet and Ricotta Ravioli with Poppyseed Butter and Ricotta Salata
RECIPE: Mario Batali’s Vicenza-Style Chard Polpette
