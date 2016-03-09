MUNCHIES Presents: On Tour With the Mission Chinese Food Cookbook

When Danny Bowien of Mission Chinese Food does a cookbook tour, you expect the unexpected. He let MUNCHIES tag along to the LA release party for The Mission Chinese Food Cookbook for a ridiculous night of food and punk rock. Hosted by Kris Yenbamroong at Night+Market in West Hollywood, we were treated to dishes by guest chefs Andy Ricker (Pok Pok), Chad Robertson (Tartine), and Jessica Koslow (Sqirl). And if that wasn’t enough, the night ended with a face-melting performance by Danny’s band NARX! with Chris Conley (Saves the Day) and Geoff Rickly (Thursday, No Devotion).