MUNCHIES Presents: Steven Spurrier

In this episode of MUNCHIES Presents, we introduce you to Steven Spurrier, possibly the single most influential living figure in the world of wine. If it weren’t for him, the industry would still be run by French aristocrats, and none of us would ever have heard of the Napa Valley. From his personal cellar to a tasting of Spain’s greatest wine to the Dorset vineyard where he’s making English bubbly that upstages Champagne, we’ll find exactly what it means to be a world-class wine expert and hear the story of how Spurrier changed wine forever on one day in 1976.
WATCH: MUNCHIES Presents – Margot Henderson
Videos by VICE
WATCH: More MUNCHIES Specials