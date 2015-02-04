VICE
MUNCHIES Presents: Challenge Hix

Chef Mark Hix is basically the OG of the British gastronomy revolution and a boss of the London restaurant scene, with a whole host of top eateries dotted across the capital. Over the years, a rumor has circulated about how he maintains his domination: to keep his head chefs on their toes and their menus ever-progressing, he gets them all together every other Tuesday for a crack-of-dawn cookoff. MUNCHIES snagged an invite to the legendary “Challenge Hix,” which heretofore has never been witnessed by anyone outside the inner circle of head chefs. Here’s what happened.
