MUNCHIES Presents: The Real ‘Pot Dealer’ of Istanbul

As the owner of Soy—the only Turkish company making copper and silver pots and pans completely by hand—Emir Ali Enç is responsible for everything from sourcing raw materials and meeting with international distributors to getting his hands dirty in the workshop when production needs to speed up.

With a waiting list of two months and clients including oligarchs, Middle Eastern royals, and Michelin-starred chefs, Soy’s operation has never been better. Get ready to spend the day with the busiest pot dealer in Istanbul.

Videos by VICE

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!