Dave Asprey is the creator of Bulletproof Coffee , the butter-coffee combo that has taken the health community by storm, and the author of The Bulletproof Diet . Applying his Silicon Valley background to his own health journey, Dave has spent over $300,000 to hack his own biology. Our host Max Lugavere heads to Dave’s biohacking facility outside of Victoria, British Columbia, to learn more about what it means to hack your own body and the benefits of leading a Bulletproof lifestyle.