MUNCHIES Presents: Young Hunters

In this MUNCHIES special, we follow a number of young people who represent a new generation of hunters. Noni Kooiman and Jessica Ydo are both chefs in Amsterdam; they are training to be hunters so that they’re able to literally look their meat in the eye. Sjoerd Evenhuis worked as a chef in several restaurants before he became a professional big-game hunter who now supplies meat directly. And then there’s Max, a student who likes to eat meat, but prefers not to buy it in the supermarket. He hunts without a permit, because he finds there are plenty of rabbits around the city to be found.

Although the hunters in this film are in various stages of their hunting career, their motives are the same: They think wild meat, which is not messed with, is the best.