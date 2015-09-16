MUNCHIES: The Podcast – Trailer

Gear up for the new MUNCHIES podcast, which will be launching tomorrow, September 17.

With our editor-in-chief Helen Hollyman as our host, we’re going to be talking to famous chefs, celebrities, the food-obsessed, the food-averse, and everyone in between, asking them the questions about current food culture and the culinary world that no one else is. Catch us on the airwaves twice a month with a new and delicious program.

Videos by VICE

Stay tuned and be sure to subscribe on iTunes and Soundcloud!