Mura Masa’s “Lovesick Fuck” Gets a Rework Featuring A$AP Rocky

Mura Masa’s “Lovesick Fuck” was hands down one of the best tracks of 2015, perfectly capturing the balance of stomach-churning anxiety and hollow nothingness that comes with searching for meaning in other people. Now, thanks to a new version featuring a verse by A$AP Rocky, it’s also one of the best tracks of 2016. In a collaboration titled “Love$ick”, Mura Masa and Rocky go together like, well, two lovesick fucks. It’s perfect.
The UK producer explains how the two linked up thusly:
“Rocky was actually in London for a couple of days and I wanted to make him feel like I was taking the collaboration seriously, so I booked us in to Abbey Road, Studio 2, and we met up there for a couple of hours and he did his thing. It was a hell of a good time hanging out in such a legendary space with him, very surreal. The track originally was about sex and how I was feeling after a particularly empty encounter with a friend told through a kind of twisted-pop, calypso, hip hop dance track. Rocky kind of ran with that and took it to this lovelorn, exotic place. He totally injected his energy into it.”
Now, enough of the words. Dig in.