Suspect in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Texas Air Force Base Was a Former FBI Agent

A US airman who apparently shot and killed his commanding officer at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and then turned the gun on himself was a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, the FBI said on Sunday.

Air Force Technical Sergeant Steven D. Bellino was an FBI agent for less than two years when he resigned in May 2013, an agency spokesman said in an email.

Bellino and Lieutenant Colonel William A. Schroeder were found dead at 8:50am on Friday inside an office at the base in San Antonio. Schroeder was Bellino’s commanding officer, military officials said in a statement.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office characterized the shootings as a murder-suicide, and an anonymous Pentagon official told CNN that the airman shot his commander. US military officials would not confirm the reports beyond describing the shooting as a “workplace violence incident” that was not related to terrorism.

“These unfortunate events happen,” said US Air Force Brigadier General Bob Labrutta. “We have 82,000 people that come to work at Joint Base San Antonio every single day . And just like any public, and in the community we have some one-offs, and that’s what I would consider this, a one-off. It is not a terrorism situation.”

LaBrutta declined to speculate on a possible motive in the killings. The shootings occurred inside the base’s the Medina annex, where operations such as military dog training take place. Both victims were found in an office. The two men were the only casualties. Two weapons identified as Glocks were found at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

