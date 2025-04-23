Murderer Says He Killed His Mom With ‘Witchcraft’

A Texas man allegedly used witchcraft as an excuse for his heinous crimes. On April 18, Alexander Taylor Valdez, 23, allegedly killed his dog and mom in the name of an exorcism, according to an affidavit obtained by the local Fox affiliate.

Police were tipped off when an anonymous 911 caller claimed they received a photo via Snapchat, per the outlet. The person said that the photo showed a woman covered in a red substance, the outlet reported. The caller, according to the outlet, provided Valdez’s address, claiming he was the one he sent the pic.

Upon their arrival to the house, officers were greeted by Valdez, per the outlet. He had blood on his face, neck, chest, torso, hands, and feet, the outlet reported.

“It was an exorcism,” Valdez, carrying a Bible, told cops, per the outlet. He then allegedly proceeded to exit the house and sit on a chair on the front porch, the outlet reported.

When questioned about the blood on him, Valdez, the affidavit claimed, said, “I was doing witchcraft to kill my mom. There is a dead body in there. It’s my mom.”

Man Who Claims He Killed His Mom With ‘Witchcraft’ Posted Evidence to Snapchat

Indeed, officers inside the home discovered the body of Tersita Sayson, 58, the outlet reported. Lying in the home’s primary bedroom, Sayson was covered in blood, per the outlet. She had trauma on her face and upper body, the outlet reported. She was later found to have died from blunt force injuries to the head, according to the affidavit.

In the room with Sayson was the body of a dog, the outlet reported. Upon searching the home, the outlet stated that officers discovered a broken jewelry box covered in blood and hair.

Amid their time at the scene, Valdez’s friends stopped by and told cops that the suspect had sent all of them the disturbing photo of a dead person and a dead dog, per the outlet. The first person who opened the pic separately warned others in the group message not to do so, the outlet reported.

“He was on the Snapchat, and he said he wanted to perform witchcraft,” Officer Tracy Carter told the local NBC affiliate. “We were alerted, thank goodness for the people that were on Snapchat that said that he wanted to do this satanic ritual.”

After refusing to answer questions and asking for an attorney, Valdez was booked into the Tarrant County Jail, per the first outlet. He is being held on a $750,000 bond, online records show.