Muse 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets, See Dates, and More

As of this writing, presales for Muse’s WOW! Signal Tour with Bloc Party and Portugal. The Man are underway.

If you’re scrambling and not sure how to secure the best possible passes for the rock tour of the year, read on.

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Muse’s WOW! Signal tour 2026: How to get tickets

Tickets to the WOW! Signal Tour with Muse, Bloc Party, and Portugal. The Man are up for presale right now at Ticketmaster.

But if you’re late to the party, don’t fret—general onsale begins Friday, April 3 at 10 AM local time.

Finally, you might actually find the best seats and the best deals on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Muse: the WOw! Signal TOur

The WOW! Signal Tour, named after Muse’s upcoming album, will see the rock band hitting the road for 26 dates across the continental U.S. and Canada. July dates will feature Bloc Party in main support, while August’s will feature Portugal. the Man. The Temper Trap will serve as opener throughout.

Muse’s WOW! Signal Tour kicks off July 5 in St. Louis, Missouri. The run concludes August 31 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Stops along the way include Cincinnati, Ohio; Saratoga Springs, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Mountain View, California; and many more.

Muse 2026 Tour: Learn more

Are Muse tickets sold out?

Depending on when you see this article, some dates on Muse’s current tour might have sold out through primary ticket sellers, especially in major markets. However, verified resale tickets are still available through platforms like StubHub.

Is StubHub safe for buying Muse tickets?

Yes. StubHub guarantees that your tickets will be valid for entry, and if there’s an issue, you’ll receive comparable replacement tickets or a refund.

What cities have the cheapest Muse tickets?

Ticket prices are usually lower in cities with multiple tour stops or less demand. Comparing nearby cities on StubHub can help you find better deals.

07/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/05 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *~

07/07 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *~

07/10 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *~

07/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *~

07/13 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *~

07/15 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *~

07/17 — Québec, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/18 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *~

07/22 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *~

07/24 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC *~

07/25 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *~

07/28 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *~

07/29 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *~

08/10 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater #~

08/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre #~

08/14 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #~

08/15 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater #~

08/18 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater #~

08/20 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre #~

08/22 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater #~

08/23 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #~

08/26 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre #~

08/27 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #~

08/29 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #~

08/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #~

* = w/ Bloc Party

# = w/ Portugal. the Man

~ = w/ The Temper Trap