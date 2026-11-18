Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has an idea he’d like someone to invent. The Grammy-winning rock musician has a dream of using an AI guitar one day. Though, he admits, he’s “not quite sure the tech’s there yet.”

Speaking to Guitar.com, Bellamy explained what his concept is and why he wants it. “I like the idea of trying to integrate AI components into guitars, where you can prompt a guitar to sound a certain way,” he said. “I’d like to explore that.”

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“I like the idea of trying to integrate some of that into guitar,” Bellamy continued. “So you can essentially talk to your guitar and tell it how you want it to sound. I’m not quite sure the tech’s there yet, but we’ll see!”

Notably, Guitar.com pointed out that a generative AI guitar has actually been invented. TemPolor Melo-D developed the first one.

While he has visions of blending his guitar tones with AI-assisted tools, Bellamny admitted that he doesn’t believe artificial intelligence will ever replace the human experience. “I’m not that worried about AI music because I can already see a change with my kids,” he said. “[The next generation is] gravitating towards the real so much more now, because half of what they see on their feeds is AI.”

“So, for that reason,” Bellamy continued, “I think live music is going to be trending upwards, with real musicians playing. I think that’s what we’re going to be craving more than anything else, because it’s the only thing we know is real.”

Offering some insight into how he’s working now, Bellamy shared, “I’ve got a big bank of synthesisers, and it can sometimes take hours and hours to get a sound out of it – whereas the prompting synthesizer thing is interesting. The sound quality isn’t as good, but the interface is great, you know?”

Bellamy then concluded: “I like the idea of prompting something, but then something analogue happens – that’s interesting to me. I think that’s probably a long way to go before we get that into a guitar, but the idea of it is interesting.”

Photo by Pedro Gomes/Redferns