Muse Just Announced a 2026 North American Tour with Bloc Party and Portugal. the Man

Muse has announced a North American tour for summer 2026, and they’re bringing Bloc Party and Portugal. the Man along for the ride.

The outing, dubbed The WOW! Signal Tour after their upcoming album of the same name, will see the rock band hitting the road for 26 dates across the contintental U.S. and Canada. July dates will feature Bloc Party in main support, while August’s will feature Portugal. the Man. The Temper Trap will serve as opener throughout.

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Muse’s WOW! Signal Tour kicks off in earnest July 5 in St. Louis, Missouri After an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. The run concludes August 31 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Stops along the way include Cincinatti, Ohio; Saratoga Springs, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Mountain View, California; and many more.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Muse: The Wow! Signal tour 2026: Ticketing info

Tickets for Muse’s The WOW! Signal Tour will first be available via an artist presale starting Tuesday, March 31 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.

General onsale will begin Friday, April 3 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Muse tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

07/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/05 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *~

07/07 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *~

07/10 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *~

07/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *~

07/13 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *~

07/15 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *~

07/17 — Québec, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/18 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *~

07/22 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *~

07/24 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC *~

07/25 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *~

07/28 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *~

07/29 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *~

08/10 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater #~

08/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre #~

08/14 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #~

08/15 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater #~

08/18 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater #~

08/20 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre #~

08/22 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater #~

08/23 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #~

08/26 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre #~

08/27 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #~

08/29 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #~

08/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #~

* = w/ Bloc Party

# = w/ Portugal. the Man

~ = w/ The Temper Trap