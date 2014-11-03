Paintings Take Selfies in These Museum Remixes

Images via

For art director Olivia Muus, a visit to the National Gallery of Denmark, Copenhagen became the inspiration for a new art direction series. With a little placement and cropping magic, she’s re-directed a series of classical portrait paintings with an Instagram twist: photo illusions that make it look like the lords and ladies of iconic portraits are taking selfies. Her images are more than worthy of the upcoming #artselfie book—Muus posted the snapshots on her Instagram, and they quickly made their way to the front page of Reddit, thanks to u/MagicWatermelon. It seems that ye olde “posing for a painted portrait” face isn’t very different from today’s “bathroom mirror selfie face.” I guess some things never change.

Enjoy the telling gazes of Muus’s fine art selfies below:

Visit Muus’ Instagram to see more of her art direction skills.

h/t r/pics

