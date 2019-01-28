Mushroom-Filled Ravioli Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

2 cups|265 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

3 large eggs, beaten

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon olive oil

12 tablespoons|168 grams unsalted butter

3 shallots, finely diced

24 ounces|700 grams cremini mushrooms, finely diced in a food processor

¼ cup|60 ml heavy cream

¼ cup|10 grams finely chopped parsley

¼ cup|80 grams ricotta

6 tablespoons|82 grams fresh lemon juice

basil, chiffonade to garnish

Directions

Make the pasta dough: Mound the flour in the center of a large wooden cutting board. Make a well in the middle of the flour and add the eggs, salt, and olive oil. Using a fork, beat together the eggs and oil and begin to incorporate the flour, starting with the inner rim of the well. As you expand the well, keep pushing the flour up from the base of the mound to retain the well shape. Once the dough starts to come together, knead it gently with both hands for about 5 minutes. You may need to add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, to achieve an elastic and slightly sticky dough. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and allow it to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, melt 4 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium. Add the shallots and cook until fragrant and translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook until the moisture from the mushrooms has evaporated, about 15 minutes. Add the heavy cream and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and reduce by half, about 3 minutes. Cool completely, then fold in the parsley, ricotta, and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. To make the ravioli, divide the pasta into 4 pieces. Roll out each one through the second thinnest setting on a pasta machine and lay on a lightly floured work surface. Cover with a damp paper towel when you’re not working with the dough. Place a row of 1 tablespoon of mushroom filling, 1-inch apart along the bottom of each strip. Fold the top half of the pasta over the bottom and press out any air pockets. Cut out the ravioli into 2 ½-inch circles. Transfer to a baking sheet dusted with flour. Makes 24. Melt the remaining 8 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high and cook until it just begins to brown, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and swirl in the remaining 4 tablespoons of lemon juice. Set the sauce aside. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the raviolis and cook until tender and warm throughout, 3 to 4 minutes. Once cooked, remove and place into the pan with butter and lemon juice. Stir raviolis to coat and divide between six plates. Garnish with the basil.

