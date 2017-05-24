Shrooms Are the Safest Drug You Can Take

Magic mushrooms, the psychedelic drug that can help treat anxiety and depression and could help with addiction, are the safest recreational drug you can take. That’s according to the annual Global Drug Survey, which polled close to 120,000 people in 50 countries about their drug and alcohol use.

More than 12,000 people said they did shrooms in 2016 and just 0.2 percent of them said they needed emergency medical care afterward, a rate that was five to six times lower than LSD, cocaine, MDMA, and alcohol, and three times lower than weed.

