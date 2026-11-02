Music Festival Turns Chaotic After Grandstand Collapses Mid-Performance, Leaving 22 Injured and 4 Hospitalized

On November 1, 2026, the Red Hot Summer Tour stopped in Gold Coast, Australia, which is located on the far southwest coast of Queensland. The beachside concert came to a dramatic halt when the grandstand collapsed during a set by Boom Crash Opera, around 2:50 pm. There were 22 reported injuries from the incident at Coolangatta Beach. Those injuries include a fractured collarbone, ankle injuries, and two back injuries.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ received a statement from a spokesperson for the Red Hot Summer Tour. They stated, “Following an incident involving a grandstand at the Red Hot Summer Tour event in Coolangatta on Sunday, 1 November, the grandstand was closed. A number of patrons received medical assistance on site, with some attending hospital for further assessment. Our focus remains on the wellbeing of those affected. We sincerely thank patrons for their cooperation, and Queensland police and medical teams for their assistance.”

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After the grandstand buckled, two off-duty nurses assisted injured attendees. These nurses were Claire Borg and Alicia Glohe. In a statement through the Courier Mail, Glohe said, “As we were listening to the stage, you could hear a commotion behind us. We didn’t realize what it actually was until you heard the crowd. I turned around and could see the grandstand look like a wave.”

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The Show Must Go On

Surprisingly, the concert continued about an hour later. The Red Hot Summer Tour launched on October 17, 2026, in Queens Park. The tour includes Australian Crawl, Men At Work, Birds Of Tokyo, Vika &Linda, Eskimo Joe, Boom Crash Opera, and Ella Hooper. About an hour after the incident, the music continued with performances by Vika & Linda, Eskimo Joe, Birds of Tokyo, Men at Work, and Australian Crawl.

The grandstand had been inspected and signed off on by an engineer ahead of the concert. Those affected by the collapse can expect a full refund. Queensland Police and Workplace Health and Safety Queensland will investigate the incident. Additionally, the City of Gold Coast will conduct its own assessment of the issue.

The tour will continue through Australia, with upcoming stops in Ballarat, Mornington, and Caversham.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images