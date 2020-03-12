We Asked 24 UK Music Festivals If They’re Going Ahead Despite Coronavirus

The situation surrounding COVID-19 is changing by the day, meaning some of the information in this article might be out of date. For our most recent coronavirus coverage, click here.

When you bought a ticket to your annual summer festival, you probably weren’t expecting an official, WHO-certified pandemic getting in the way of drinking tinnies in a field. Over in the US, SXSW has already been cancelled and Coachella – set to host a quarter of a million people in April – has been delayed till October.



As the effects of the virus spread here, many worry this might mean the forced closure or delay of large gatherings. If the situation deteriorates, the UK government may move to ban large social gatherings like Italy or Morocco. So what does that mean for the UK festivals taking place this year? From Download to Houghton, we reached out to 20 different festivals to ask what ticket holders could expect.

Field Day

Fields Day, at the moment, is still going ahead. A spokesperson for the festival told us: “We are monitoring the situation closely and on a continuous basis. We are in contact with health authorities and Government and will act on their advice for the benefit of our staff and attendees.

“Public Health England have advised there are no restrictions on mass gatherings or community events in the UK at present and, with Field Day still more than 17 weeks away we are continuing preparations as planned. We will continue to monitor the situation, adapt accordingly should this change and keep our customers updated.”

Glastonbury

UPDATE 18/03/2020: Glastonbury 2020 has been cancelled. On the 18th March, organisers put out a statement on Twitter stating that the festival will no longer go ahead for its 50th anniversary event.

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

Latitude

UPDATE 28/04/2020: Latitude festivals has cancelled. The festival will return in 2021.

We’re sorry to announce that Latitude 2020 will no longer be going ahead. Read the full statement below. pic.twitter.com/cgPaMcvYcm — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) April 27, 2020

Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight festival has been cancelled for 2020. The festival will be postponed until 17-20th of June 2021.

Isle of Wight Festival 2020 Statement pic.twitter.com/sn8lTj5NHp — Isle of Wight Festival (@IsleOfWightFest) March 26, 2020

Lost Village

Lost Village will still be going ahead. A statement on the festival’s website read: “With over five months until we venture back into the forest, we want to assure you that Lost Village is very much going ahead, with more bells and whistles than ever before… Our most beautiful, bizarre and adventurous edition to date!

It goes without saying that we’ll continue to follow the very best guidance in our planning and, should there be instructions not to go ahead with LV2020, refunds will be given.

For now, August 27th is a long way off and we’re full steam ahead. We will, of course, keep you fully up-to-date should anything change.

Meanwhile, in light of the extra home-time over the next few weeks, we’re collating some special treats to keep you entertained in-between Amazon deliveries and Netflix marathons.”

All Points East

Update 27/03/2020: All Points East Festival has announced it is cancelling its 2020 event. On the 27th March it posted a statement on Twitter saying, “We’re sad to say that All Points East will not be taking place in 2020.”

We're sad to say that All Points East will not be taking place in 2020. Please read our statement in full below or at https://t.co/OaaLQQxmZs. Stay safe, and see you next year. pic.twitter.com/f6OpaUuHqX — Uber One presents All Points East (@allpointseastuk) March 27, 2020

We Are FSTVL

We Are FSTVL has been postponed until September 12th and 13th 2020.

We Are FSTVL 2020 event update. x pic.twitter.com/wbbt7Mhww5 — wearefstvl (@wearefstvl) March 18, 2020

Download Festival

Download Festival will no longer be going ahead in 2020.

Download 2020 will not be going ahead, read the full statement here. pic.twitter.com/zyMSk91iMu — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 26, 2020

Reading / Leeds Festival

UPDATE 12/05/2020: Reading and Leeds festival have been cancelled.

We're so sorry to announce that Reading and Leeds 2020 will no longer be taking place. Please read our full statement below. Keep safe and see you all next year ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/gsKMEzd0Cw — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) May 12, 2020

Houghton

Houghton festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row. Last year, severe weather conditions meant the festival was called off last minute.

On 7th May, organisers announced over social media that the event would be postponed until 2021, thank to the pandemic.

Wireless

A Wireless spokesperson pointed us to a statement on their official website: “At this time, Wireless is going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors, is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.

We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves.”

Camp Bestival

Camp Bestival is still going ahead. A spokesperson for the festival told VICE: “Camp Bestival 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in 20 weeks. Safety of our artists, fans, and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly.”

The Great Escape

The Great Escape will no longer be taking place in 2020.

Important information regarding TGE20 pic.twitter.com/9UrtMp02I3 — The Great Escape (@thegreatescape) March 23, 2020

SlamDunk

UPDATE 14/05/2020: Despite efforts to move the festival to September, SlamDunk festival has been cancelled.

It is with a very heavy heart I have to inform you that Slam Dunk Festival 2020 is postponed to 2021. Please read the image or visit https://t.co/BtZWKcsuwa for the full statement from our Festival Director. pic.twitter.com/pVAhYJRGDD — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) May 14, 2020

Important update regarding Slam Dunk Festival pic.twitter.com/omGd1uxNKM — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) March 23, 2020

Green Man Festival

Green Man festival in Wales has been cancelled. On the 14th May, organisers announced over social media that the festival would no longer be taking place this year.

These are words we hoped we would never have to write, but it’s with deep sadness that we’re announcing that Green Man won’t be taking place this year. Please see full statement below.



Stay healthy and stay kind.



Big love, GM 💚 pic.twitter.com/om23vpY8fM — Green Man (@GreenManFest) May 14, 2020

Boomtown

UPDATE 30/04/2020: Boomtown festival has been cancelled. On April 30th, festival organisers announced the decision on their website, stating: “We are deeply saddened to make the announcement that we are no longer proceeding with Boomtown 2020, and the next chapter will take place on 11-15th August 2021.”

Boomtown Family ❤️



We are deeply saddened to announce that we are no longer proceeding with Boomtown 2020, and the next chapter will take place on 11-15th August 2021.



Please read the full statement here: https://t.co/c524BGLZ6z pic.twitter.com/jYx53zr1Pv — Boomtown Festival (@BoomtownFair) April 30, 2020

Parklife

Parklife festival has been cancelled.

A decision that hasn’t been taken lightly. The safety of our customers, staff and artists come first. We will be back bigger and bolder in 2021. Thank you for your support as ever. Stay safe x #Parklife21 pic.twitter.com/AFdGLmHkkG — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) March 27, 2020

Meltdown Festival

The festival, curated by Grace Jones, will be postponed until 2021. However, all artists will remain the same.

End of the Road Festival

End of the Road Festival has cancelled. On the 20th May, organisers announced that the event would no longer be taking place.

We were holding out hope we wouldn’t have to do this but sadly, due to Covid-19, we are postponing EOTR 2020 until 2-5 Sept 2021. We’ll miss you all terribly and we can’t wait to see you there – you’ll notice a few others have already promised they will be joining us. pic.twitter.com/9vvXNZa9Dd — EndOfTheRoadFestival (@EOTR) May 20, 2020

Lovebox, Wilderness, Gottwood, Creamfields, and Boardmasters

These festivals did not reply to email requests for comment. At the time of writing, their website and socials did not provide any update on coronavirus.

