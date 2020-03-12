We Asked 24 UK Music Festivals If They’re Going Ahead Despite Coronavirus

The situation surrounding COVID-19 is changing by the day, meaning some of the information in this article might be out of date. For our most recent coronavirus coverage, click here.
UPDATE 12/05/2020: Reading and Leeds festival have been cancelled. This article will be updated as more information is released.
UPDATE 07/05/2020: Houghton Festival has been cancelled. This article will be updated as more information is released.
UPDATE 18/03/2020: Glastonbury 2020 has been cancelled.
When you bought a ticket to your annual summer festival, you probably weren’t expecting an official, WHO-certified pandemic getting in the way of drinking tinnies in a field. Over in the US, SXSW has already been cancelled and Coachella – set to host a quarter of a million people in April – has been delayed till October.
As the effects of the virus spread here, many worry this might mean the forced closure or delay of large gatherings. If the situation deteriorates, the UK government may move to ban large social gatherings like Italy or Morocco. So what does that mean for the UK festivals taking place this year? From Download to Houghton, we reached out to 20 different festivals to ask what ticket holders could expect.
Field Day
Fields Day, at the moment, is still going ahead. A spokesperson for the festival told us: “We are monitoring the situation closely and on a continuous basis. We are in contact with health authorities and Government and will act on their advice for the benefit of our staff and attendees.
“Public Health England have advised there are no restrictions on mass gatherings or community events in the UK at present and, with Field Day still more than 17 weeks away we are continuing preparations as planned. We will continue to monitor the situation, adapt accordingly should this change and keep our customers updated.”
Glastonbury
UPDATE 18/03/2020: Glastonbury 2020 has been cancelled. On the 18th March, organisers put out a statement on Twitter stating that the festival will no longer go ahead for its 50th anniversary event.
Latitude
UPDATE 28/04/2020: Latitude festivals has cancelled. The festival will return in 2021.
Isle of Wight
Isle of Wight festival has been cancelled for 2020. The festival will be postponed until 17-20th of June 2021.
Lost Village
Lost Village will still be going ahead. A statement on the festival’s website read: “With over five months until we venture back into the forest, we want to assure you that Lost Village is very much going ahead, with more bells and whistles than ever before… Our most beautiful, bizarre and adventurous edition to date!
It goes without saying that we’ll continue to follow the very best guidance in our planning and, should there be instructions not to go ahead with LV2020, refunds will be given.
For now, August 27th is a long way off and we’re full steam ahead. We will, of course, keep you fully up-to-date should anything change.
Meanwhile, in light of the extra home-time over the next few weeks, we’re collating some special treats to keep you entertained in-between Amazon deliveries and Netflix marathons.”
All Points East
Update 27/03/2020: All Points East Festival has announced it is cancelling its 2020 event. On the 27th March it posted a statement on Twitter saying, “We’re sad to say that All Points East will not be taking place in 2020.”
We Are FSTVL
We Are FSTVL has been postponed until September 12th and 13th 2020.
Download Festival
Download Festival will no longer be going ahead in 2020.
Reading / Leeds Festival
UPDATE 12/05/2020: Reading and Leeds festival have been cancelled.
Houghton
Houghton festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row. Last year, severe weather conditions meant the festival was called off last minute.
On 7th May, organisers announced over social media that the event would be postponed until 2021, thank to the pandemic.
Wireless
A Wireless spokesperson pointed us to a statement on their official website: “At this time, Wireless is going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors, is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.
We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves.”
Camp Bestival
Camp Bestival is still going ahead. A spokesperson for the festival told VICE: “Camp Bestival 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in 20 weeks. Safety of our artists, fans, and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly.”
The Great Escape
The Great Escape will no longer be taking place in 2020.
SlamDunk
UPDATE 14/05/2020: Despite efforts to move the festival to September, SlamDunk festival has been cancelled.
Green Man Festival
Green Man festival in Wales has been cancelled. On the 14th May, organisers announced over social media that the festival would no longer be taking place this year.
Boomtown
UPDATE 30/04/2020: Boomtown festival has been cancelled. On April 30th, festival organisers announced the decision on their website, stating: “We are deeply saddened to make the announcement that we are no longer proceeding with Boomtown 2020, and the next chapter will take place on 11-15th August 2021.”
Parklife
Parklife festival has been cancelled.
Meltdown Festival
The festival, curated by Grace Jones, will be postponed until 2021. However, all artists will remain the same.
End of the Road Festival
End of the Road Festival has cancelled. On the 20th May, organisers announced that the event would no longer be taking place.
Lovebox, Wilderness, Gottwood, Creamfields, and Boardmasters
These festivals did not reply to email requests for comment. At the time of writing, their website and socials did not provide any update on coronavirus.
