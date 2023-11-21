How Music Helps You Heal During A Break-Up

If you are struggling with a break-up and need to talk to someone, email lovebetter@youthline.co.nz or text “lovebetter” to 234.

We all love romanticising our lives with music – it soundtracks all the good, bad, and in-between moments, and songs become part of those memories forever.

When it comes to leaning on an album for emotional support, it’s no different – so we got Georgia Nott, of BROODS, to hop on the VICE break-up hotline to talk about how making (and listening) to music is a crucial part of her healing process.

