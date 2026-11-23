Ian “Molly” Meldrum, beloved Australian music critic, record producer, and television presenter, has died at age 83. Meldrum helped propel many Australian artists to international fame, such as AC/DC, Kylie Minogue, and INXS. His family released a statement, sharing that he died on November 23, 2026, after a brief illness, per a report from Reuters.

Meldrum was a prominent figure in the Australian music industry. He was the talent coordinator and on-air presenter for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Countdown program from 1974 to 1987, when it became the most popular music TV program in the country. There, he championed artists both at home and abroad, creating opportunities for more widespread success.

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“With an interview ⁠style that was inimitable and an enthusiasm that was uncontainable, Molly ​Meldrum loved music almost as much as we loved him,” said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on social media.

Meldrum began his career in the music industry by writing for Australia’s first pop music magazine, Go-Set. His gossip columns were incredibly popular, and his journalistic style was more about his own enthusiasm for music than actual criticism. But his “freeform ramblings” would eventually become a successful career.

Molly Meldrum’s Enthusiasm for Music Helped Many Artists Find Success In Australia

With Countdown, Molly Meldrum introduced the Australian audience to international artists like ABBA, Meat Loaf, Blondie, Boz Scaggs, Cyndi Lauper, Madonna, and Michael Jackson. Meldrum often went a step further, traveling the world and making friends with arists. He’d then have the inside scoop on the next big hit, which he would recommend to listeners with the catchphrase “do yourself a favor”.

Throughout his time as a journalist, Meldrum never lost his rambling, incomprehensible, yet enthusiastic interview style. Although it did often garner criticism. Still, Meldrum was also a beloved figure for his genuine love of the music scene. He was known to pressure local radio stations to play more Australian artists.

Music historian Ian MacFarlane described Molly Meldrum as an integral part of Countdown‘s success. His contributions led to artists finding early success in Australia that they might not have achieved otherwise.

“Molly was a music fanatic, totally committed to, and passionate about, his work,” MacFarlane wrote in his 1999 book The Encyclopedia of Australian Rock and Pop. “Ultimately it was his drive that helped make Countdown so popular.”

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