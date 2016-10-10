Musicians Are Taking a Stand Against Donald Trump with ’30 Days, 30 Songs” Series

Some of America’s biggest voices in music are joining forces for 30 Days, 30 Songs. The project is a joint effort by artists to help keep Donald Trump from being the next President of the United States. Writer Dave Eggars started on the project after attending a Trump rally in Sacramento earlier this year.

30 Days, 30 Songs will update with a new or unreleased track everyday and some of the artists listed include R.E.M., Aimee Mann, Thao Nguyen, clipping., and more. According to the press release, the proceeds generated by 30 Days, 30 Songs will be donated to the Center for Popular Democracy (CDP) and their efforts to achieve Universal Voter Registration for all Americans.

Listen to the first track, “Million Dollar Loan,” an original track by Death Cab below. The playlist will updated daily.

