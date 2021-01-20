Lobbyist for Wealthy Cottagers Compares Their Plight to George Floyd

A lobbyist for cottage owners in Muskoka—an affluent vacation home destination in Ontario—has apologized after comparing the issues facing seasonal residents to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police.

Laurie Munro, a director with Muskoka Lakes Association, made the remarks at the District of Muskoka municipal modernization committee meeting on January 18, posted on Facebook by Yourtv Muskoka.

Munro, who said he was speaking on behalf of 18 cottage and lake association groups in the area, argued that seasonal Muskoka residents should get more political representation in the district. He proposed that seasonal residents be given equal weight, as opposed to counting as 50 percent of a person in terms of district representation, and called for a smaller council, with equal representation from each town and township and one vote per representative.

“For 50 years towns who are in the minority have effectively had their knee on the neck of the townships 12 votes to 10. Deep down I think you know this is wrong,” Munro said.

“This is kind of your George Floyd moment. Sure you can look the other way and keep the pressure on, or you can ease up on the neck,” he said.

Munro asked the committee to recognize seasonal residents as “equal partners in the district and not perpetuate our current status as second-class citizens.”

At the meeting, Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said the comparison was offensive.

“I’m deeply offended that he has compared the death of George Floyd to a minor political squabble in Muskoka. That’s disgusting,” Smith said.

When Munro asked Smith if he wanted a response, Smith said, “No, I don’t. You’ve already offended me once.”

Reached by VICE World News Wednesday, Munro provided an apology he wrote. He would not elaborate on why he used the comparison in the first place.



“My final closing comments referring to the George Floyd tragedy were purely my own views and were not endorsed or pre-cleared by any of them. I sincerely apologize for offending you with these comments, and regret making them,” the apology said.

Munro’s statement, including the comment about Floyd, was prepared and submitted ahead of time.



“I’m still angry every time I think about it, or read it, since they were prepared remarks, not extemporaneous. I know many of my colleagues were and are equally appalled,” Smith told VICE World News.

“While committee is in receipt of apologies from both Mr. Munro and the (Muskoka Lakes Association) I am hopeful that appropriate next steps will be taken to address this matter,” he added.

Amid calls on social media for him to resign, Munro told VICE World News, “I will remain a director of (Muskoka Lakes Association) as long as I have the support of the board.”

