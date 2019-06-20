Mussel, Clam, and Chickpea Stew Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

3 Italian sausages, casings removed

2 pints multicolored cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

½ cup|125 ml white wine

1 ½ cups|625 ml seafood stock

1 (15 ½-ounce|255-gram) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

12 littleneck clams, cleaned

12 mussels, cleaned

4 ounces|115 grams kale, stems removed and discarded, leaves roughly chopped

1 lemon, halved

crusty bread, for serving

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the garlic and onion and cook until soft and golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the sausage and cook, breaking up the pieces with a wooden spoon, until browned and crisp, 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until they burst, 5 minutes. Stir in the turmeric and tomato paste and cook for 1 minutes. Add the wine and cook until slightly reduced, 2 minutes. Stir in the stock and chickpeas and bring to a low simmer. Add the clams and mussels in a single layer and cover. Cook until the mussels and clams open, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the kale. Season with salt and pepper and squeeze the lemon over the top. Serve immediately.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.