Mussolini’s granddaughter would like everyone, including Jim Carrey, to be nice about her fascist grandpa

So it’s the sort of Monday when we have to explain why Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter is feuding with Jim Carrey.

The infamous dictator’s granddaughter Alessandra took offense to a political sketch by the actor, known for his roles in “Ace Ventura” and “Dumb and Dumber.” The drawing, tweeted by Carrey on Saturday, depicts Benito Mussolini and his mistress, Claretta, hanging upside down after their executions in 1945. Mussolini was the founder of Italian fascism, the autocratic ruler of Italy during World War II, and a principal ally of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

Alessandra, a far-right Italian politician, was incensed. She came to her fascist grandfather’s defense a day later and called Carrey a “bastard.”

You are a bastard — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Alessandra then went on a Twitter diatribe in an apparent effort to highlight various dark points in U.S. history, such as slavery, the genocide of native people, and the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“Hi @JimCarrey do you know the history of #RosaPark [sic]?” Mussolini tweeted, with an image of the civil rights movement icon.

Hi @JimCarrey now draw this for us pic.twitter.com/tDZ9RB1WLm — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Carrey has yet to respond to Alessandra, though she has continued to spar with his defenders and other critics of fascism on Twitter.

Alessandra is already quite famous in Italy, where she’s been a politician for years. Her sympathies for (and even dabblings in) fascism are well-documented. She once abruptly left an Italian political party because its leader denounced fascism as the “absolute evil.” She was also a prominent face of Italy’s 1990 neo-fascist movement. There’s also the time in 2006 when she responded to a transgender critic who called her a fascist by saying: “Meglio fascista che frocio,” which roughly translates to “Better fascist than faggot.”

Alessandra also appears to be a fan of President Donald Trump. She frequently retweets Trump and defended him against Carrey’s numerous political cartoons that target the president. Carrey even recently held an exhibit in New York depicting his work.

President @realDonaldTrump doesn't have to worry about poor @JimCarrey politica attacks; his drawings are only dirty paper — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

