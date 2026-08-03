Must-Play 2016 Indie Hit Is Leaving Xbox Game Pass in Early August

Xbox Game Pass is losing four titles when August 15 arrives, including a popular Campo Santo indie titles from 2016.

Firewatch Leaves Xbox Game Pass on August 15

August has arrived and the first major Xbox Game Pass additions for this month will be arriving in the coming days. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have a chance to play Game Freak’s Beast of Reincarnation later this week, but there will also be some titles leaving the subscription service in the near future.

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The mid-August rotation will see a handful of titles leaving Xbox Game Pass including 2016’s Firewatch. For those who haven’t ever played this Campo Santo hit, Firewatch is a single-player first-person mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness.

“The year is 1989. You are a man named Henry who has retreated from his messy life to work as a fire lookout in the Wyoming wilderness. Perched high atop a mountain, it’s your job to look for smoke and keep the wilderness safe. An especially hot, dry summer has everyone on edge. Your supervisor Delilah is available to you at all times over a small, handheld radio—your only contact with the world you’ve left behind. But when something strange draws you out of your lookout tower and into the forest, you’ll explore a wild and unknown environment, facing questions and making choices that can build or destroy the only meaningful relationship you have.”

The game’s key features include:

Living, breathing characters brought to life by Cissy Jones (The Walking Dead: Season 1) and Rich Sommer (Mad Men)

A spectacular wilderness environment by Olly Moss (Illustrator) and Jane Ng (The Cave, Brutal Legend)

A thrilling story and script by Sean Vanaman and Jake Rodkin (The Walking Dead: Season 1, Poker Night at the Inventory)

A stirring original soundtrack by Chris Remo (Gone Home)

Fluid first-person animation by James Benson (Ori & The Blind Forest)

Gameplay scripting and design work by Patrick Ewing (Twitter) and Nels Anderson (Mark of the Ninja)

Programming by Will Armstrong (Bioshock II), Ben Burbank (Costume Quest 2, Space Base DF-9), and Paolo Surricchio (Deadpool, Call of Duty Advanced Warfare)

Firewatch is a pretty tight narrative and players can usually finish the campaign in under ten hours. Xbox Game Pass subscribers who haven’t played through it yet should definitely consider dedicated a few sessions to it while it’s still available.

Every Title Leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 15

Firewatch is joined by three other titles that will also be leaving the Xbox Game Pass library on August 15:

Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand (Console, PC, Cloud)

MENACE (PC)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Console, PC, Cloud)

Firewatch (Console, PC, Cloud)

As always, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of some sales on these titles before they officially leave the Game Pass library. All four titles should be available for at least 20% off through August 15.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on upcoming Xbox Game Pass title rotations.

Firewatch is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.