Would You Drink Mustard Beer?

The State Fair of Texas is serving up quite the concoction when it kicks off on Sept. 27. Have you ever thought to yourself about the combination of beer and mustard? Yep, me neither.

But Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs, based in Dallas, and Fort Worth’s Martin House Brewing Company did.

Videos by VICE

Their latest creation brought to life Mustard Beer. The beverage will be available at three locations at the Fair and is described as “bold and tangy.”

So, how will Martin’s Brewing capture that unique condiment taste? According to The Dallas Morning News, the recipe calls for their in-house Pickle Beer, among their most popular offerings, mixed with “probably a gallon of mustard in each batch.” Brand Manager Sam Cole told the outlet that this creates acidity and tartness to recreate the mustard flavoring.

This isn’t the company’s first foray into this outside-the-box concept. They released a limited batch of mustard beer in 2023, and this will be their second go-around with the product. On Untappd, the 2023 release scores a 3.23 out of 5 stars. Not bad! One of the top comments on the beer, which rated it a 4.25, says it “smells like pickles and mustard” and is worth it if you’re a mustard connoiseur.

As for Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, the company has been a staple at the State Fair of Texas for 83 years.

When the team-up was announced, plenty of people were unsure about trying this libation. Many, though, feel they have to give it a shot.

“I have no business drinking this, but you best believe I will,” one user commented on their Instagram announcement.

Another added, “I’m going to have to try this just to say I did!”

The beer will be available throughout the Fair, which will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 20.

During this craft beer revolution, some mind-boggling recipes have been put together. We’ve seen oysters being used in brews. Bacon has found its way into cold ones. There’s even whale testicle beer.

Maybe mustard beer isn’t as strange as it initially sounds.