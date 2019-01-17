Migos Are Back at Their Best on Mustard’s Twitchy “Pure Water”

The back half of last year was uncomfortable for the Migos. Quavo and Takeoff seemed to sleepwalk through their so-so solo records, both of which were picked apart and then quickly forgotten, while Offset got stuck in the tabloid mire and put his own project on hold. It’s a relief, then, to hear the trio back together on Mustard’s new single, “Pure Water,” bouncing off of each other’s ad-libs, all sounding supple over a wailing, minimal beat. It’s technically Mustard’s song, but hopefully it’s a sign of things to come on Culture III, due out some time in the next couple months. Migos always better when they’re exploring outside of their comfort zones, and—in case anyone forgot—they really thrive when they’re working together. Listen to “Pure Water” below.

