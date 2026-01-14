Mustard Opens Up About Weight Loss Journey, Revealing the Healthy Habits and Heartbreak That Led to Him Losing 100 Pounds

Everyone’s weight loss journey is a little bit different. A lot of people struggle for years to lose weight. Their habits are deeply entrenched and extremely difficult to overcome. Ignorance will guarantee that you end up stuck in the same place, health-wise. But once you break that vicious pattern, your body eventually thanks you for it. This is the case for Mustard, who weighed 340 pounds at 5’7 in 2018. Now, eight years later, he’s down 120 pounds. So what changed his ways? Apparently, it was grief.

During a conversation with Men’s Health, the L.A. producer reflected on the death of Chicago rapper Fredo Santana, who passed in 2019. He died from kidney and liver disease, a byproduct of abusing Xanax and lean. Although he had already slowed down in his habit, Mustard threw away a pretty pricey bottle of lean so he wouldn’t go down the same road as his late friend. “I had a full bottle of lean, and it was expensive lean, and I poured it down the drain and never drank lean again,” he explained.

Mustard Recalls His Gradual Journey Towards Dropping 120 Pounds

Leaving lean behind, along with some diet changes, helped him drop 70 pounds. However, the pandemic set in, and his hypochondria took a turn for the worse. Ultimately, he realized that if he didn’t take charge of his life (or if he got COVID), he would die far too soon. As a result, Mustard started walking, then sprinting, and then a full-on Peloton routine.

“I’ve been trying to lose weight for my whole adult life. I’ve had five different trainers, I’ve done every diet you can think of. I remember the doctor would always tell me I have a fatty liver. So I’d say, ‘How do I get rid of a fatty liver?’ He’d say, ‘Lose weight.’ How do I get rid of high blood pressure? Lose weight. I got tired of hearing that,” Mustard admitted.

Through the support of his friends and loved ones, the “Not Like Us” beat-maker developed a significantly healthier routine. Nowadays, his favorite meal is “grilled tilapia, spinach, and corn,” he said. Additionally, through his connection to Ella Mai, he became a tennis obsessive and has burned 1,000 calories a day accordingly.

“I’m just an extremist,” Mustard said. “When I start to feel like I’m gonna be good at anything, I’m going to try to be better than all my friends.”