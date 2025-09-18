Mutant Football League 2 is Finally on the Way

In my constant lamenting of the lack of actual competition for NFL football in the gaming world, I find myself on a never-ending hunt for it. I’ve played the Axis Football series and checked out the NFL Street Reborn mod (it’s incredible). I even reached for Speedball, even though it has nothing to do with the sport. I just wanted to feel something.
But there is one game I’ve always enjoyed revisiting over the years: Mutant League Football. And now, after a long wait, the sequel is finally coming out of Early Access this winter.
Mutant Football League 2 comes this winter
One of my favorite things about the Mutant Football League is the humor. The team names are perfect, and the plays on real-life players are almost all hilarious.
I spent the majority of my time with the first game on the Switch. So, my time may have been a little skewed by the hardware, but my only issue with the game was how slow it felt. Again, it could have just been a console issue, not the game itself.
The Mutant Football League 2 gameplay footage does show a much faster game than what I was used to, and that’s really all I can ask for.
I don’t remember too much of my time playing the original game on the Sega Genesis, which is a shame, given how much I love reminiscing about retro games. But I do know that these modern versions have done a good job keeping the overall spirit of the original game alive.
If you aren’t familiar with the game, on its face, it’s a fairly straightforward football game. The tricks come in when you have to deal with the on-field hazards and special plays. You can do things like bribe the ref to look the other way—and your opponent can do the same. The back-and-forth shenanigans can result in you and your team going full Longest Yard and deciding that the ref needs to pay for picking sides.
You can also attack players post-play, NFL Blitz style. Additionally, every player has a health bar. Attack them enough, and you can kill them right then and there.
It’s an insane way to play football, but I love every second of it and can’t wait to get my hands on Mutant Football League 2 when it fully releases on December 10th, 2025.