MUTEK Montreal Returns With a Schedule Full of Free Events

Montreal’s MUTEK festival is beginning to outgrow its own classification as a “boutique” festival. Coming up on its 16th year, MUTEK is set to return on May 27 to May 31, with an expansion on talent and workshops.



This year MUTEK offers a schedule of free daytime programming at the Phi Centre. The program intends to create networking opportunities through intimate interviews with artists, hands-on interaction with technology, and panels with artists and tastemakers. There is also a move to the Parterre, for performances on an open-air lawn facing the Maison Symphonique.

Following last year’s successful formula, the performance schedule cites a wide range of emerging Canadian artists and international talents. The lineup includes techno artist Dan Bell (DBX), the disco-tinged house music of Project Pablo, and bass music ace KODE9. A full lineup showcase of MUTEK’s EXPÉRIENCE program is available in the exclusive mix below.

“It’s more about the artist themselves, artists pushing the envelope and every year trying to give a panorama of the large spectrum of what’s happening, from the more experimental stuff to more dance-oriented music,” said Alain Mongeau, MUTEK’s founder and director, to THUMP last year.

As always, the festival will showcase a full range of new technology and tools with workshops, including a live demonstration by Mateo Murphy. And for the gear-heads, an extensive modular synthesizer showroom will be available for all your geeky pleasures all day on Saturday.

