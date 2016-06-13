Watch Mutoid Man Annoy People on the Subway with a Cover of Tom Jones’ “She’s a Lady”

Have you ever seen those videos where someone takes one of the most skilled, classically trained cellists in the world and puts them on a subway platform to see if commuters will notice and appreciate the sheer brilliance of what they’re seeing? Most don’t. They just walk right by and go about their soul-sucking lives. It’s a commentary on how we fail to appreciate good art when it hits us right in the face. Mutoid Man recently pulled off the rock version of this.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Mutoid Man, they are a group comprised of three of the most talented hardcore musicians on the planet, featuring members of Converge and Cave In and a bunch of others. They recently hit the subway in New York to perform Tom Jones’ “She’s a Lady” (because why not, right?) with tiny amps and baby drums. Straphangers… did not look impressed. They just kept reading their books and flipping through their phones. PEOPLE! You would have to pay upwards of $12 to see this kind of performance at Saint Vitus! Well, anyway, you at home can appreciate it. Watch above.

Videos by VICE

“Sorry, sorry, sorry.” – Steve Brodsky