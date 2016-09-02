Here’s Muuy Biien Taking You into the Long Weekend with the Nasty “Mara”



Photo by Matt Evans

Athens-based Muuy Biien will be releasing a new record called Age of Uncertainty via Autumn Tone/Epitaph on October 28, but ahead of the release, the band has shared a new track called “Mara.” The single is a nasty, snarling track that feels like a cliche in the best possible way. You know the one—a late night full of bad decisions that’s followed by some sort of hangover that you can’t explain, only solve by sticking your head in a freezer. Of the song, the band points to some cult inspiration, saying: “This is a rock song based on Alejandro Jodorowsky’s El Topo.” So, this feeling makes sense.

Stream Muuy Biien’s “Mara” below, and pre-order Age of Uncertainty here.

Catch Muuy Biien on tour:

09/02 – Richmond, VA – Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

09/03 – Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

11/02 – Athens GA – Georgia Theatre (album release show)

11/03 – Atlanta GA – 529 (album release show)