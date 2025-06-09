Tequila or THC? It’s Hard to Tell With the MXXN Jalisco Agave

An annoying authority figure has said it to you at some point. “You don’t need alcohol to have fun!” Mmmm, okay, but it helps. However, the hangovers are not so fun, and I, for one, am sick of wasting my Sundays being ill from alcohol.

MXXN is here to help. Its Jalisco Agave Essence is a drink intended to replace tequila. Does it get the job done, though?

Choose Your Own Adventure

Unlike gummies and canned drinks, you’re in charge of your own dosing here. One ounce contains 4mg THC. You can do half an ounce, or do three (that’s what I did). While this dosage is perfect for people who want to keep their THC intake low and slow, I wish it were a little stronger.

A 10mg THC per ounce dose would be nice for those of us with high tolerances. I found myself dumping a lot of this into my drinks so it would hit me properly. Being a stoner is super hard, guys.

A Bit of Everything

I don’t have too much to say about the high this gave me. It was decently clear-headed, a little hazy, and had a slow comeup. The effects didn’t seem to last too long, but that’s what a second cocktail’s for. I felt my muscles relax and was able to let go of stress, much like when I drink alcohol.

Overall, it seemed like a run-of-the-mill high without any super-specific side effects. I can’t say I was particularly giggly or very munchy or extra sleepy. It gave me a ‘lil bit of everything.

Tequila Should Be Scared

The drink contains “sweet agave, oak, and vanilla with hints of flint and salt.” When I first read it, I had to do a double-take. Flint? Like the stuff they fight over on Survivor? I thought it was weird, and I could clearly tell it gave the drink a funny edge that was almost spicy, but not actually spicy. It pricks your tongue.

When I tried it by itself, I was put off by the strange taste. But once I made a cocktail, it all made sense. The flint stands in for the harsh alcohol taste, giving the drink the edge it needs to rival real tequila drinks. And the vanilla and oak brought that much-needed rich and warm flavor. I’m impressed they were able to mimic my beloved Mexican liquor so well.

I tried this in a blood orange margarita — freshly squeezed blood oj, cause I’m fancy — a paloma, and an espresso martini (they’re better with tequila, I swear). They were phenomenal. Not only were they tasty, but they tasted like the OG cocktails. The flinty taste makes the drinks better for sipping than gulping, which is what I want out of a cocktail. MXXN crushed this recipe.

Black Is Back

Image courtesy of author

The MXXN bottles tell you how many capfuls you need for certain dosages. The annoying part? The bottle caps are small and shallow. That’s fine if you’re doing a small dose. But I like to go big, so I had to use like a dozen capfuls to get the dosage I wanted. Irritating. I wish they’d make the caps bigger. But thanks for making them easy to get off!

Aside from this small qualm, which is remedied if you have a shot glass or jigger at home (I do, so why am I even complaining?), the product aesthetics are chic. The all-black bottle has a minimalist vibe and, as you can see from my pics, blends into a typical bar setup nicely. It’s inconvenient that you can’t see how much is left.

The aesthetic isn’t incredibly memorable, but it’s also not poor. It feels neutral and a touch moody, so it’s easy to gravitate toward it if you notice it on the shelf.

Pricier Than Well Tequila, Cheaper Than Top-Shelf

A single bottle costs between $72 and $80 for roughly 25 ounces and 100mg THC. If we do the math, it breaks down to around $4 per 5mg THC serving, slightly less if you choose to subscribe and save. If this were a gummy, I wouldn’t be psyched about the price, but drinks are different.

For a 5mg THC can, $4 is a fine price. But this drink feels more upscale and versatile, so I think $4 is definitely worth it. It’s about $6 per two ounces. Compared to what you would pay for two ounces of quality tequila (so not José), it’s not a bad deal.

A Win for Those on the Wagon

I love the idea of THC alcohol replacements, but they’ve never wowed me, until the MXXN Jalisco Agave. The funky combination of flavors magically comes together to do a very convincing impression of tequila. You could almost trick me into thinking it is tequila. Like I said, the dosage is low to moderate, the high is basic, and the aesthetic is simple, but the tequila flavor is triumphant.

Skip the Alc for These Alternatives

If you want a shot of something sweeter, try the Diet Smoke Strawberry THC Shot, with a light, fruity flavor and 10mg THC.

For that cocktail vibe without all the mixing, get the easygoing SOUL Out of Office Cucumber Melon THC Drink.

If you love the flinty edge of this drink, you might love the mature flavor profile of BREZ Lemon Elderflower THC Drinks.