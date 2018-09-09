My Best Friend Died. How Do I Slow Down and Let Myself Grieve?

Subscribe to Coping here.
Welcome to Coping, Episode One.Twitter poll
Videos by VICE
- Debt
- Paying for healthcare
- Aggressive drivers
- The possibility of being single forever
- Social media
- Large crowds
- People who finish all their fries before eating their burger
- Tipping
- Anxiety itself
- Twitter polls (sorry)
- Donald Trump, of course.
Meet Michelle:Anxiety and Depression Association of America
Ask the Therapist: How do I slow down and allow myself to grieve?
- Oddly enough, exercise. Cardio in particular is great for burning anxious energy. Try to go three times a week and log your mood at the end of each day to assess changes. T2 Mood Tracker is a great app for doing that.
- Ask your therapist to guide you through PMR, progressive muscle relaxation. This app can then help guide you outside of therapy.
- Last buzzwords to try: breathing exercises and mindfulness. Regularly. The power of this is real. Try mindfulness out with Headspace and see if it feels useful.
Some stories we found useful this week:
- Anxiety is inevitable if you want to live a meaningful life. You can’t escape it. So why not make it work for you?
- This breathing exercise can calm you down in just a few minutes. And no one can even tell you’re doing it.
- This is what it’s like to live with high-functioning depression. Sometimes, depression robs you of your best self quietly.
Dread, a Comic by Line Hoj Hostrup:
📩 📩 📩 Send your questions to coping@vice.com and we might run the answer in next week’s newsletter.